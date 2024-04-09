Touching Cody Rhodes tribute you probably missed at WrestleMania revealed

A family member of Cody Rhodes has shared a touching tribute that most wrestling fans probably missed at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare finally defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker all appeared during the match. The RAW star connected with three Cross Rhodes in a row to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, took to social media today to reveal a tribute that likely very few people picked up on. She noted that her brother had the initials of all of Dusty Rhodes' grandchildren on his boots during the main event:

"The other side of Cody’s Liberty boots last night featured all Dream’s grandkids initials. Some stories last forever #CodyRhodes," she wrote.

WWE star predicts Cody Rhodes will get booed out of the building someday

WWE NXT star Dijak believes that the WWE Universe will eventually turn their backs on Cody Rhodes and decide to boo him.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins. The two stars had a great rivalry, but have become friends in recent months. The Visionary interfered in the main event last night while dressed in The Shield's attire. Roman Reigns had the option of hitting Rollins or Rhodes with the chair, but couldn't resist getting revenge on his former Shield stablemate for betraying him a decade ago. The choice cost The Tribal Chief, as the challenger capitalized on the distraction and hit three Cross Rhodes in a row for the pinfall victory.

Dijak took to X today to make a bold prediction. He claimed fans will eventually turn on Cody Rhodes and he will reference his post today when that time comes. You can check out his post by clicking here:

"It won’t be tomorrow; it won’t be next week; it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… But one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his a** out of the building, and when that day comes, all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right," wrote Dijak.

The road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks off tonight on WWE RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Only time will tell what Cody Rhodes has to say later tonight on the red brand.

