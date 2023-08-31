"Toxic Attraction 2.0", "The bad influence" - WWE fans react to 19-year-old female star's potential heel turn due to Mandy Rose's former ally

WWE fans are incredibly shocked to see an up-and-coming talent getting influenced by Mandy Rose's former ally, Jacy Jayne.

On this week's episode of NXT, Chase U members were thrown off guard when their star pupil, Thea Hail, did not attend a class. Andrew Chase concluded the class by mentioning Duke Hudson will be competing in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational.

At the end of the class, the 19-year-old female star walked into the room and spoke back to Andrew, stating that skipping one class wasn't a crime. Later, Hudson offered to go to a study hall, but Thea Hail refused, only to ditch the Chase U members and go to the mall with Jacy Jayne.

The segment showed signs that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was trying to lure Chase U's star pupil to the dark side. Since Jayne plays a heel persona on WWE TV, wrestling fans have put on their thinking hats to predict she might take Hail under her wing and turn her heel.

Some fans shared that Jayne is potentially looking forward to forming a second version of a stable named Toxic Attraction, which previously consisted of Rose, Gigi Dolin, and herself.

A WWE fan asserted that Jacy Jayne is playing 'the bad influence' character on the up-and-coming talent.

A fan noted that Thea Hail will turn heel anytime soon on Chase U members.

Another fan mentioned that Chase U is responsible for the 19-year-old female star's potential heel turn.

This fan thinks that Jacy and Thea teaming up would be cool.

Mandy Rose reacted to WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's tragic death

A few days ago, the wrestling world lost its one-of-a-kind star, Bray Wyatt, at 36 due to a heart attack. The former WWE star reacted to the tragic passing of The Eater of Worlds.

In the wake of honoring the late star, Mandy Rose took to her Instagram to send condolences to Wyatt by sharing how amazing of a man he was.

"Wow this is so devastating. Such an amazing man. RIP," Mandy Rose wrote.

Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion paid an emotional tribute to the fallen stars Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Wyatt on the following episode of SmackDown and RAW.

It remains to be seen if Jacy Jayne would turn Thea Hail to the dark side to form a Toxic Attraction 2.0, replacing Mandy Rose and Dolin.

