WWE News: WWE's trailer for new comedy show featuring top WWE stars released

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is advertised to premiere on the WWE Network this Friday.

New show coming to the WWE Network

What’s the story?

Along with original in-ring content – such as the Cruiserweight Classic and the United Kingdom Championship Tournament – WWE Network has made a habit of attempting to include comedy in their original programming.

The WWE Network will be premiering their latest attempt at such an original program this Friday and have released a trailer for the same on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Plans for the WWE Network were originally released in 2011, as WWE sought to bring this network to the masses via a pay-TV channel akin to HBO or Showtime. However, through their market research, they decided on the avenue of a service more akin to Netflix.

The WWE Network was launched in the United States in 2014 and is available on a near-worldwide basis, as there are currently only fourteen countries that do not have access to the service.

The heart of the matter

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is scheduled to debut on the WWE Network this Friday. It appears that the show is a parody of old-school professional wrestling from the regional territory days – specifically a parody of wrestling in the Southern United States.

As seen in the trailer that WWE released for the program, Southpaw Regional Wrestling looks to include such WWE Superstars as Rusev, Lana, John Cena, Chris Jericho, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Cesaro, among others.

We do not currently have any information on how many episodes will be released initially, or with what kind of regularity the new episodes will be added. It is also unknown at this time what kind of format the show will follow as far as running time is concerned.

There is currently no listing for Southpaw Regional Wrestling on the WWE Network for Friday. The last program listed on Friday’s schedule as of this writing is a re-airing of The John Cena Experience, which is scheduled at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time.

What’s next?

Author’s Take

Aside from the actual wrestling, this is the kind of content that we love on the WWE Network. If they have good writers for this show, and they allow the Superstars that are participating to have a little freedom with their performances, this could be a fairly big hit for the Network.

This could also be an avenue to allow some talents feel more comfortable in their own skin. We’ll keep you updated as we receive more details about this show.

