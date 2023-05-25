"Tribal Chief is scared to face him now" - WWE Universe believes Roman Reigns is afraid of 26-year-old star

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star created by WWE in recent years and one of the longest-reigning champions in the company's history. However, fans believe that The Tribal Chief is afraid of none other than Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after he betrayed his father and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. Later, Dominik spent time behind bars after he tried to take out his father in their own house alongside Rhea Ripley for the second time.

Recently, WWE posted a video of a brawl between Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio, during which Reigns threw Dominik out of the ring in a brutal fashion. Fans reacted to this clip and believe that The Tribal Chief is possibly afraid to face Dom Dom after he reinvented himself following his trip to the prison.

WWE @WWE You love to see it. You love to see it. https://t.co/TBSP5cFbNe

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE Roman fears the ex con dom nowadays tho @WWE Roman fears the ex con dom nowadays tho

Mkmichael001 @Mkmichael001 @WWE I’d like to see Roman try this now, Dom Dom would absolutely destroy the Tribal Chief now. @WWE I’d like to see Roman try this now, Dom Dom would absolutely destroy the Tribal Chief now.

The brawl took place in 2021 when The Mysterios feuded with The Bloodline on SmackDown. Interestingly, the two have had no interaction after Dominik Mysterio returned to the company after his father sent him to prison. It will be interesting to see if the two stables collide in the near future.

Former WWE United States Champion says The Judgment Day is ready to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Bloodline ran amok for a while after Roman Reigns and The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown World and Tag Team Championships. The stable dominated for years before starting to show crack amongst the members after Sami Zayn left the group.

WWE went to Puerto Rico to host Backlash earlier this month, but Roman Reigns was not scheduled to make an appearance. Speaking to Steve Fall, former United States Champion Damian Priest said that The Judgment Day is ready to go take on The Bloodline in the near future. Check it out:

"Absolutely, I mean The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. The Bloodline, I'll give them their due, they've run SmackDown. Put us together and that's dynamic, this is magic... I've been wanting this for a long time and I'm not shy about it but where Roman [Reigns] at?" said Priest. [From 1:22 to 1:42]

The Judgment Day has been growing stronger by the day, and it looks like JD McDongh could possibly be added to the group in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the two factions collide in the near future.

