Triple H was behind major superstars' controversial confrontation on WWE Monday Night RAW, believes Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Triple H was the one who worked with CM Punk and Seth Rollins on their recent confrontation promo on RAW.

Last week, CM Punk signed an exclusive contract with the red brand. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then confronted the 45-year-old superstar. The Visionary told The Best in the World that he hated him and urged him to stop calling WWE his "home."

During the segment, Punk announced that he was entering the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and hinted at going after Rollins' title "when he wins."

After the show, reports claimed the promo had no producer. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash claimed Triple H was the one who planned the segment.

"Not to have a producer means that it came from the boss. That's Triple H. I guarantee you Paul sat them both down and told them because Paul is not going to f***ing, Paul is going to micromanage just because it's that important. He's putting his eye on the f***ing lens because he knows exactly what he wants shot. He's not gonna f***ing tell some other person, 'Hey, this is what these guys need to do,'" he said. [1:04:37 - 1:05:13]

WWE writer explained why the promo didn't have a producer

While many speculated that the Seth Rollins' promo with CM Punk was a shoot since it had no producer, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz took to Twitter to address the subject.

Gewirtz claimed the company does not assign a producer to a segment that does not involve physicality.

"This is so stupid. When there's no physicality, there's no producer assigned to [the] segment. Been that way forever. [That] doesn't mean there's not a writer working with talent. The bigger question: why is anyone within the company sharing scripts/rundowns with anyone outside the company?"

