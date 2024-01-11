"Triple H better not bring that criminal back," "Don't even think about it" - WWE Universe strictly against 28-year-old's potential return

Triple H has re-hired several stars since taking control of WWE's creative team in July 2022. While fans have been excited about The Game strengthening the roster, many are strictly against him potentially bringing back Velveteen Dream.

The 28-year-old has been involved in numerous controversies since being released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. He has faced some serious accusations during this time and was even arrested on a couple of occasions. After staying off the pro wrestling radar for a couple of years, the star recently posted an apology video addressing Triple H, WWE, and fans, among others.

This was followed by Booker T revealing that Dream recently contacted him for a potential in-ring return. While there are no further details on the situation, WWE Universe unanimously made it clear that they wouldn't like to see the former NXT North American Champion make a comeback.

You can view some of the fan reactions below:

Triple H spoke on allegations against Velveteen Dream when he was a part of WWE

Velveteen Dream has been no stranger to controversies throughout his pro wrestling career. Some serious allegations were made against the 28-year-old in 2020 when he was a part of WWE.

In a chat with CBS Sports, Triple H clarified that they conducted an internal investigation, where they found no evidence of wrongdoing on Dream's end.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made, and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. At the moment, all this other stuff happens, and you look into it, and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is, and there's nothing there." (H/T CBS Sports)

Velveteen Dream was once touted as the next big thing by many, including John Cena. Booker T also gave him massive praise during a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast. However, the legend noted that it will be a tough road back for the former NXT star.

Dream kickstarted his career with WWE through Tough Enough and rose to prominence after signing with NXT. He was one of the top names on the former black-and-gold brand.

