"Triple H better not f**k this up" - Twitter goes berserk after reports of 2-time WWE Champion's contract expiring soon

Triple H has rarely put a foot wrong since becoming the WWE head booker. WrestleMania fever is at its peak, and everyone is awaiting the wrestling extravaganza. However, fans threw a word of caution to The Game after reports emerged that Drew McIntyre's contract will expire sometime this year.
Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in the company right now. He is a two-time world champion and main-evented WrestleMania 36, defeating Brock Lesnar to win his first-ever world title.
His second world title win came on RAW when he defeated Randy Orton to regain the title after losing it to the Apex Predator. It has been reported that the Scottish Warrior is entering the final year of his WWE contract and renewal is not in sight at the moment.
Considering Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular babyfaces in the company, it was understandable why fans were slightly worried about the former Intercontinental Champion's future:
Drew McIntyre spoke about his WWE WrestleMania 39 match
Drew McIntyre was highly rated during his first run in the company. He won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating John Morrison. At WrestleMania 39, he will get an opportunity to regain that title when he takes on Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match.
In a recent interview, he spoke about how the Show of Shows will be a full-circle moment for him:
“It’s the first championship I ever won in WWE, what a perfect moment, I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned, after being champion and having the WWE title for over 300 days with nobody there. I’ve been waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it.” Drew added: “Now after everything I’ve been through this would be a full circle moment.” From 24:40 to 25:25
While WrestleMania 39 is loaded, the triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship match has the potential to be the match of the night.
