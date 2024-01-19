"Triple H isn't any better than Vince McMahon", "F**k no" - WWE fans furious over legendary 17-time champion's potential Royal Rumble-winning return

The anticipation of the legendary 17-time WWE champion's return at the 2024 Royal has ignited following his appearance on this year's first edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, the wrestling world is strictly against the idea of the star's potential triumph in the 30-man contest, with fans comparing Vince McMahon and Triple H's booking decisions.

The legend in question is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been an eight-time WWE Champion, a two-time WCW Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion.

On RAW: Day 1, The Great One made his massive return and laid out Jinder Mahal verbally and physically. Not only that, but the wrestler-turned-actor also took a dig at Roman Reigns with a "Head of the Table" reference.

This massive tease led to speculations that World Wrestling Entertainment would book Reigns vs. Rock for WrestleMania 40, tampering with Cody Rhodes' "finishing the story" angle.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were asked about their honest views on Dwayne Johnson winning this year's WWE Royal Rumble.

Even though the wrestling world would love an electrifying return of The Brahma Bull, they are hell-bent on the 51-year-old not emerging victorious at the Rumble.

Check out a few reactions below:

A few fans noted that The Rock has accomplished everything in his life, and booking him to win the 30-man contest would be a waste of an opportunity by the company.

One user pointed out the Stamford-based promotion's creative decision that was heavily criticized at the Royal Rumble 2014 when Batista won under McMahon's regime. Fans don't want Triple H to make the same mistake by booking The Great One to win the gimmick match.

A few fans want the 51-year-old legend to stay in Hollywood rather than make his in-ring return at the Rumble.

Some fans expressed what they would do if they witnessed The Rock win the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Ivy Nile shares her interaction with The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1

During The Brahma Bull's visit on RAW: Day 1, he met several superstars backstage, including Ivy Nile.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, the former NXT star revealed her interaction backstage with Dwayne Johnson. She mentioned that the Stamford-based company spotted her when she was a part of Rock's game show: Titan Games.

"That was a very overwhelming day for sure [she said about WWE ‘Day 1’ RAW] because I did see The Rock that night, and we did talk for a minute. Yeah, so that was really cool to see, and it’s funny because that show [NBC Titan Games] was like five or six years ago and then now I’m having a title match and he was there and that was pretty special… Yeah [we talked about Titan Games], a little bit," Ivy Nile said.

It remains to be seen if the 14-time World Champion has plans to surprise the WWE Universe by bringing in The Great One at the Rumble.

