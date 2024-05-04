Triple H should book unexpected major title change at WWE Backlash, says veteran, for significant reason

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes Tiffany Stratton should leave Backlash France with the WWE Women's Championship.

Last month, Bayley defeated her former Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, to capture the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model will now defend the title in a Triple Threat Match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton tonight at Backlash France.

While many expect Bayley to retain her title, Dupree disclosed on his Cafe de Rene podcast that he would like The Center of the Universe to capture the championship tonight. The former WWE Superstar pointed out that he does not see The Role Model as a long-term champion.

"I would love to see them give Tiffany the ball and run with it. I honestly would. I don't see Bayley as a long-term champion now because she's been with the company for so long. She's more like a transitional champion. She had her WrestleMania moment. I'd like to see them give the ball to Tiffany and run with it," he said. [33:29 - 33:46]

Another veteran also thinks Tiffany Stratton will win the WWE Women's Title at Backlash France

Rene Dupree is not the only wrestling veteran seemingly rooting for Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell predicted The Center of the Universe will walk out of the premium live event with the Women's Title.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the company seemingly has high hopes for the 25-year-old superstar.

"I'm going out on a limb here. I think Tiffany Stratton is gonna come out on top here. That frees up Bayley and Bianca to do their thing even though they're in a tag team. We've all seen Tiffany Stratton; they're getting ready to put a rocket on her b*tt, and let her take off. This could be the vehicle or building they strap it on and let her run," said Mantell. [10:00 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton has previously held the NXT Women's Championship for over 100 days. It would be interesting to see if she will succeed in winning her first title on the main roster tonight at Backlash France.

