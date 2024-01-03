"Triple H bring this man back" - Wrestling fans push for WWE to re-sign controversial 28-year-old former champion

A controversial former WWE Superstar recently released a video apology to his fans, Triple H, and more. Fans are now pushing the company to bring back the ex-NXT North American Champion.

In the video below, Velveteen Dream issued a public apology to WWE, the fans, his family, his best friend, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, and his former co-workers for all the things he did in the past.

Dream was accused of sending indecent photos to underage boys and girls on social media in 2020. WWE reportedly found no evidence of any wrongdoing, but he was still released on May 20, 2021.

The 28-year-old former star was in trouble again in August 2022 after being arrested twice in the same week. He was first charged with first-degree battery and trespassing on property after a warning followed by a drug paraphernalia possession charge.

Fans who commented on Velveteen Dream's Instagram post were mostly forgiving and ready to welcome him back to wrestling. Some even wanted Triple H to bring him back in time for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"I accept your apology. Triple H bring this man back please," one fan commented.

Will Triple H bring back Velveteen Dream?

"Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan just to name a few has made mistakes and welcomed back to the company," another fan wrote.

Will Velveteen Dream be welcomed back by any wrestling promotion?

"Bro said it's Royal Rumble season," one fan speculated.

Fan speculation regarding Velveteen Dream.

Here are the rest of the reactions to Velveteen Dream's apology to WWE, Triple H and his fans:

Velveteen Dream's apology video received a ton of positive responses from fans.

Velveteen Dream has not wrestled for any other promotion since his release. It's unclear what's next for Dream following his apology video, but he currently has the word "actor" in his Instagram bio.

Velveteen Dream rumored for WWE return last year

Before his public apology video, there were rumors about Velveteen Dream possibly returning last year around October. There were unconfirmed reports that Dream was supposedly at the Performance Center and was even at a company-sponsored rehab.

According to Wrestling Inc., Dream released a statement denying the rumors of a potential return and called them fake reports. He also encouraged reporters to focus on the superstars who put their bodies every week for fans' entertainment.

