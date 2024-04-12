"Triple H doesn't care about him," "He will leave for AEW"- Fans unimpressed with WWE's booking of 44-year-old star

While most of Triple H's decisions as the head of WWE's creative department have sat well with fans, many are disappointed with Hunter's booking of Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 44-year-old joined the global juggernaut in 2016 with a lot of hype behind him. While he had a great run on NXT, the Japanese star has failed to hit the ground running during his seven-year stint on the main roster. Nakamura has been treading water since his mini-feud with Cody Rhodes, in which he lost almost all the matches. It was recently pointed out that he has won just one bout in his last 29 outings to the squared circle this year, with Ilja Dragunov beating him on WWE RAW.

Fans have been utterly disappointed with Triple H's booking of Shinsuke Nakamura, as they had hoped for the Japanese sensation to get a solid push under the new regime. Many took to social media to air their grievances after the quick loss against Dragunov on Monday. Some also believe that he should either head down to NXT or leave for AEW.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

WWE CCO Triple H praised Shinsuke Nakamura after his feud with Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura was embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins last year, which saw the former bring out his vicious side, attacking The Visionary's already injured back on every occasion possible.

Nakamura's work also received praise from Triple H, who called The King of Strong Style a "special talent."

"Seth and Shin, wow! This is the Shinsuke Nakamura that I've always wanted to see here. The work he's been doing in the last couple of months with Seth Rollins, it's a different Shinsuke Nakamura. His energy, his vibe, just seeing him on a day-to-day basis, he's like a new person. It's impressive to see and I love it. I hope that he continues to do that and I hope that we can continue that rise. He is a special talent and I want everybody in the world to see just how special he is."

While Nakamura was unable to dethrone Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion, he showed the world why he was touted as a megastar in Japan. However, things have gone downhill for the 44-year-old WWE Superstar in the last few months, and he looks to be back in the lower card department once again.