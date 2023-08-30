"Triple H has clearly lost his mind," "Biggest L of the year" - WWE Universe reacts to recent report of marquee match not on Payback 2023

Triple H's creative choices and booking have often been criticized by the WWE Universe over the past year, as there have been several hits and misses. Recently, fans reacted to a report on why The Game decided to bump a marquee match for the Intercontinental Championship from the card.

Last year, Gunther changed the landscape of the division after he won his first title on WWE's main roster. The Ring General has contributed immensely to the revival of the workhorse title, and the Intercontinental Champion is now just days away from breaking Honky Tonk Man's record.

Earlier this month, Triple H booked a title match between Gunther and Chad Gable, which was universally praised. However, fans were upset when they found out that the rematch would not be taking place at WWE Payback 2023 and that the company had pushed the match to Monday Night RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans wanted a bigger stage than the weekly show for their rematch, as this could possibly be The Ring General's last title defense before he breaks the record. Meanwhile, fans want Triple H to push Chad Gable further, and many believe he deserves a spot at the premium live event.

Triple H's booking has made Chad Gable and Gunther top contenders on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Chad Gable started to bust out stellar matches on weekly television as part of the Alpha Academy. Gable has been booked to perfection on the main roster under Triple H's creative leadership and got opportunities as a singles star for the first time in years.

Meanwhile, Triple H continued Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion on Friday Night SmackDown after he defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. After the event, Imperium was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Later, Maxxine Dupri joined the Alpha Academy on WWE RAW, and the trio got over with the audience. The two teams are currently feuding on the brand, with Gable going after The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship in the hopes of breaking his reign.

Moreover, Chad Gable became the first WWE Superstar in over a year to get a visual win over Gunther ever since he arrived on the main roster. The Ring General's last loss was in the developmental brand against then-NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Do you think Chad Gable will win the title from Gunther? Sound off in the comment section.

