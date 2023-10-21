"Triple H continues to make poor choices," "Worst pick ever" - WWE Universe doesn't want two popular stars to win at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE is wrapping up another year under Triple H's regime, with the first premium live event of next year set to be the Royal Rumble. Fans have expressed their disappointment with the betting odds for next year's event as they do not want two popular stars to win.

Earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez feuded with Rhea Ripley after Liv Morgan was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, Rodriguez was unable to defeat The Eradicator of The Judgment Day when the two clashed for the Women's World Championship.

According to Bet Online, Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax are currently in the running to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fans erupted with displeasure as they do not want either of them to emerge victorious from the 30-woman match and head to WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans have pushed for other names who they think will be better winners, such as Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see which superstar leaves the match as the winner and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40.

What have Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2016, Nia Jax moved to WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's old regime where she found a majority of her success with the promotion. Apart from winning the RAW Women's Championship, Jax has feuded with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

Meanwhile, Triple H pushed Raquel Rodriguez during her time on the then-Black and Gold brand. She went on to beat IYO SKY to win the NXT Championship. She also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside Dakota Kai.

Last year, she received her main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown. She thrived under Triple H's new regime and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on three different occasions. Earlier this year, she feuded with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Last month, Nia Jax made her return to the promotion and joined Monday Night RAW. Both women will face Rhea Ripley in a Fatal 5 Way for the title in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Who do you want to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

