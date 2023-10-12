"Triple H is cooking", "Vince McMahon wouldn't allow this" - Rumored blockbuster announcement stuns WWE fans

WWE fans are in for a treat as the Survivor Series PLE is fast approaching. The possibility of seeing a huge match at the upcoming show has left fans stunned.

Survivor Series is mostly famous for its brand warfare, as fans usually saw RAW and SmackDown go head to head at the PLE. The 2019 edition of Survivor Series saw the inclusion of the NXT brand in the mix as well.

Last year, Triple H changed things around and brought the WarGames match to the show. It was the first time the WarGames structure was used on the main roster following its initial introduction at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2017.

The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes in the main event of the show after a grueling contest.

However, recent reports state that the WarGames structure will return at Survivor Series 2023 as well. After the roaring success of last year’s match, many fans are excited for the rumored announcement of the same.

Some believe that Triple H’s involvement in the creative team has done wonders for WWE’s product. Others think that the announcement will lead to some big matches.

Check out some WWE fan reactions below:

Triple H is set to make a big announcement on the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday. The announcement could well be the return of Survivor Series WarGames this year. It would likely send fans into a frenzy if the big match will finally be confirmed.

WWE has already teased the big WarGames match for Survivor Series 2023

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WWE Fastlane was a big one. Fans saw LA Knight compete in a singles match against Jimmy Uso on the show.

Solo Sikoa soon got involved in the contest leading to a disqualification win for Knight. Judgment Day tried to outnumber the babyfaces after John Cena helped The Megastar fend off the attack by The Bloodline.

This allowed SmackDown to add Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to the mix to spice things up and strengthen the babyface side. Fans may have seen a preview of what to expect at Survivor Series WarGames, and The Bloodline and Judgment Day could work against the aforementioned babyfaces.

Fans could even see a returning Randy Orton help Cena and his team against the heels and even the score. However, fans believe rushing The Viper into the steel structure isn't the best idea.

Cody and Jey defeated Judgment Day to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane, and the win allowed them to get over as a team. The two sides hold enough gold to push their case for the big match on November 25, 2023.

Do you want to see Randy Orton return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

