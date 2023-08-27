"Triple H created a star," "Incredible promo" - WWE Universe reacts to popular star's segment from SmackDown

Triple H was given the monumental task of planning this week's WWE SmackDown after Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk's tragic demise. However, fans adored and reacted to LA Knight's promo about The Eater of Worlds ahead of his match against Finn Balor last night on the blue brand.

The recent episode of SmackDown was emotional as superstars and fans paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Several stars, including Triple H, were in attendance when the locker room paid tribute to the stars who left the world unexpectedly sooner than expected.

Cody Rhodes and LA Knight were given the task of paying tribute to the fallen heroes, and fans adored Knight's promo, where he paid his tribute to Wyatt and also stayed in character when he cut a promo on The Miz ahead of Payback.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Miz and LA Knight have been feuding for the past couple of weeks, and the two are set to face each other for the first time in a singles match at WWE Payback next weekend.

Bray Wyatt was LA Knight's first feud on WWE SmackDown under Triple H's creative leadership

Last year, Triple H rehired Bray Wyatt, and he made his grand return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The Eater of Worlds returned to the promotion and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Triple H made another creative decision and ditched Max Durpi for LA Knight to work on the main roster. The Megastar also performed on Friday Night SmackDown and ended up feuding with Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds feuded with The Megastar on the blue brand for weeks and introduced Uncle Howdy to the WWE Universe. Ultimately, the company booked a promotional match between the two stars.

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The bout was not well received by the audience, but fans got to witness a new dark side of Wyatt, which he unleashed upon Knight.

After the event, Knight eventually rose to the top of the blue brand. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt went on a hiatus from WWE for a couple of months before his unfortunate passing away.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?