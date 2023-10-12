"Triple H don't you dare" - 44-year-old star's blockbuster return at Survivor Series "isn't the brightest idea," according to WWE fans

Survivor Series is just around the corner, and WWE will look to make the show as grand as possible. The Premium Live Event could feature the return of many top stars, but fans believe that a 44-year-old should not return for a particular match.

WWE will bring the WarGames match back to this year’s Survivor Series. The contest was a huge success last year, and it helped build a top storyline involving The Bloodline. This year, it looks like they will work alongside Judgment Day. Meanwhile, WWE teased an alliance between John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso in the go-home episode of SmackDown before Fastlane.

The 5-on-5 Survivor Series WarGames match could see WWE add another big name to the babyface side. That man could end up being Randy Orton. He has been out with an injury since May 2022.

Many fans believe that Randy Orton could return to the ring soon. He could answer John Cena’s call and become a member of his team for WarGames. However, others don’t think it’s the best idea.

Randy Orton’s back injury has only gotten worse over the years, and it wouldn’t make sense to put the 44-year-old in the steel cage. The WarGames match usually leaves some superstars with a few injuries; therefore, many believe he should stay away from the structure.

Others think that Randy’s involvement would make the match too one-sided. Therefore, he shouldn’t be added, as the heel team will look weak. In any case, Randy Orton should not return for the WarGames match at Survivor Series, according to many fans.

Randy Orton could be closing in on a return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Fans spotted Randy Orton at the WWE Performance Center not long ago. The Viper seems to be recovering well from his back injury and could take to the ring soon.

Orton and his wife Kim have also dropped hints regarding the former’s return. The two are active on social media and tease fans with some posts now and then.

With Survivor Series WarGames coming up, fans could see the 14-time world champion return to the ring. He could have a face-off against a big name like Roman Reigns to end the show.

A superstar like Orton should return at a major Premium Live Event like Survivor Series. It would help elevate the overall impact of the show.

