"Triple H don't you dare," "Please no"- WWE Universe erupts after six-time World Champion teases entering Royal Rumble at #30

WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner, and fans are more than excited to see what surprises Triple H and Co. have in store for the first premium live event of the year. However, not many are enthusiastic about Hulk Hogan possibly entering the marquee battle royal after the Hall of Famer recently teased an in-ring return.

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. However, the 70-year-old is well past his wrestling days and hasn't entered the squared circle in over a decade. Hogan's last match for WWE came back in 2006 when he defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

The two-time Hall of Famer recently teased participating in the Men's Royal Rumble as the final entrant:

"I'm glad you guys are having a good time. Is anybody going to the Royal Rumble? Somebody told me I might get number 30," he said.

While fans are usually excited to see top names and legends return as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match, but not many showed interest in watching The Hulkster make a return.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran believes Triple H and Co. could bring in Hulk Hogan at Royal Rumble

Triple H has held the cards close to his chest when it comes to this year's Royal Rumble entrants. Not many names have declared themselves for the marquee battle royal, and fans are expecting to see a few surprise returns in both men's and women's matches.

While Hulk Hogan's statements are unlikely to be true, Vince Russo thinks otherwise. With WWE celebrating 40 years of The Hulkster, the veteran writer believes they might even bring him as an entrant on Saturday.

"They might bro [On being asked if WWE would put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble match]. 40 years of Hogan, they might do it."

The former WWE writer was also unimpressed with how Triple H and Co. have built this year's Rumble, stating that none of the potential winners excite him:

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?"

Expand Tweet

Triple H also brought back the old lottery system for the Royal Rumble, which saw stars pick a random number from the box to determine their entry slot.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.