"Triple H is doing him dirty," "Hard times" - WWE Universe reacts to 37-year-old possibly getting buried on the main roster

Triple H reinvented several WWE Superstar over the past year that went unnoticed under the old regime. Moreover, he rehired several superstars who were released for various reasons before taking over. Recently, fans questioned his booking decision of Chad Gable and believe he's getting buried once again.

Last year, the main roster received a new life when Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer and worked on the quality of storylines and rivalries on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, the responsibilities of the developmental brand went to Shawn Michaels.

Lately, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable was pushed in a monstrous way as he was moments away from dethroning Gunther and winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, the management took a complete U-turn as he lost to Bronson Reed on the red brand this week.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, many believe Gable is going through adversity before he finally dethrones Gunther and becomes the next Intercontinental Champion at a premium live event.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and Co does next with The Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable was stuck in limbo on WWE's main roster before the arrival of Triple H's new regime

In 2016, Chad Gable, alongside Jason Jordan, was one of the brightest tag teams in WWE under Triple H's leadership of the developmental brand. The duo was soon moved to the main roster, where they spent a couple of months before becoming the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, things went bad for Gable after Jordan was moved to Monday Night RAW as a singles star. Later, Chad Gable spent nearly a year in the tag team division alongside Shelton Benjami,n but the duonever wong gold on the blue brand.

Later, he was thrown into another tag team with Bobby Roode when he moved to Monday Night RAW. In 2019, he became Shorty G and spent a year with a universally panned character. However, things changed for Gable when he teamed up with Otis on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H saw potential in the unit and booked them strongly on WWE RAW over the past few months. Later, Maxxine Dupri joined the fray, and the trio became one of the hottest acts on the brand. It will be interesting to see if Gable can win the Intercontinental Championship.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star