"Triple H filling the graves","Release him again" – WWE Universe feels recently returned superstars got 'buried' on SmackDown

Triple H has brought back numerous superstars to WWE but not everyone has worked out so far. After the most recent episode of SmackDown, fans believe that the group consisting of Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab has been buried.

Hit Row was released from the company in November 2021 when Vince McMahon was in charge. However, on the August 12, 2022, episode of SmackDown, the group made their return. They were not joined by Isiah "Swerve" Scott, who is now a part of AEW.

Since then, they have not accomplished much on the blue brand. Their only prominent moment came on the December 23, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis took on the Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline members emerged victorious.

On the most recent edition of the Friday Night Show, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus made short work of Hit Row. Earlier in the year, Top Dolla lost a Royal Rumble qualifying match to Ricochet in just two minutes.

Fans responded to Hit Row's recent loss by stating that Triple H has buried the group.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Hit Row

Dutch Mantell was quite critical of Hit Row on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. The former WWE manager wondered if anyone would want to buy a ticket to watch Top Dolla in action, before stating that the faction could not sell water in a desert.

"Let me ask you. If Top Dolla was the main event in some show, that's all they got. Would you wanna buy a ticket to watch it? Be truthful, would you buy a ticket?" Mantell continued, "I don't think those two guys, nothing against them, I don't even know them, I don't think they can sell water in the desert." [17:19 - 18:10]

The former Zebb Colter also stated that the group is the s**ts and they probably pissed off the King of Kings.

"You know who they p**sed off? Probably Triple H because they're the s**ts."

Triple H has made a number of improvements to the weekly television product with a number of captivating stories going on right now. It appears that Hit Row might be a rare miss on the part of The Game.

