"Triple H can't fix him," "Pretty much a wrap" - Fans react to the possibility of top WWE star turning face for the first time in over two years

Triple H made several popular choices in WWE after becoming the company's Chief Content Officer ahead of last year's SummerSlam. Ahead of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, fans have reacted to the possibility of two-time United States Champion Austin Theory turning face on the main roster.

In 2021, Austin Theory left the developmental brand that was initially spearheaded by Triple H nearly a decade ago. Theory proceeded to join the main roster and align with Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW.

However, Theory's run took a turn when Triple H became the head of the creative after McMahon's departure. It's been a year and fans are questioning if A-Town can once again be a popular babyface after he loses the United States Championship.

Fans have mixed to positive reactions on Austin Theory turning face in the future!

Lately, Austin Theory has been dominating the mid-card division as one of the longest-reigning WWE United States Champions in the company. A-Town has crossed over 220 days as champion and it will be interesting to see if Santos Escobar or Rey Mysterio will be able to dethrone him.

Austin Theory was once a babyface in Triple H's WWE NXT

In 2020, Austin Theory returned to the developmental brand after having a failed run on WWE's main roster at the beginning of the Pandemic Era. Instead, Triple H slowly put him with Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae together to form The Way.

The Way was one of the most popular stables on the developmental brand under Triple H's leadership. The group initially started out as a heel stable when Gargano was the North American Champion. After finally losing the title to Bronson Reed, the group slowly turned face amongst the crowd.

In 2021, The Way became a babyface stable and fans adored Austin Theory's comic timings during their storyline with Dexter Lumis. Theory became the goofy brother of Indi Hartwell for a while before Hartwell and Lumis got married on-screen ahead of the reboot of NXT.

After the reboot of the brand, Hunter was completely replaced by Shawn Michaels and Austin Theory made his way to the main roster as a singles competitor for the first time. It will be interesting to see if WWE ever decides to turn Theory into a babyface in the near future.

