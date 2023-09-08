"Triple H fix it," "Ridiculous decision"  - WWE Universe disappointed over popular event not being televised for fans

Triple H's new regime has focused on giving the WWE Universe what they want, whether it's a push for stars like LA Knight or an extended return for John Cena on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, fans were disappointed with the fact that the WWE Superstar Spectacle was not televised for fans across the globe.

Earlier this year, Triple H announced that fans in India would witness WWE Superstars live for the first time in years as Superstar Spectacle was set to return in September 2023. Unfortunately, the company marked the event as a live event, and the show isn't being broadcast.

The card is stacked with stars such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and many more, but the event will not be televised for fans across the globe. Moreover, fans believe that it should've been broadcasted as it still counts as an international event for many across the globe.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans are really hoping that Triple H and WWE management will change the decision and broadcast the show on the network at some point in the near future for fans across the globe.

Triple H faced former WWE Champion during a live event in India

Last year, Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition and donned the corporate suit to act as the company's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon seemingly stepped back and retired from his roles and duties.

In 2017, Jinder Mahal was at the top of the card on SmackDown when he defeated Randy Orton and won the WWE World Championship for the first time in his career. Mahal went on to face several challengers during his reign and eventually dropped the title to AJ Styles after challenging Brock Lesnar for a match.

At the end of 2017, the company hosted an event in India where Triple H went head-to-head in a singles match against Jinder Mahal. The Game won that night when he defeated the Modern Day Maharaja, but sent the fans home with a memorable moment.

After the match, Hunter performed Bhangra alongside Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers before hitting one of The Singh Brothers with a Pedigree to end the segment.

What are your thoughts on WWE Superstar Spectacle? Sound off in the comments section below.

