"Triple H fix it before it's too late" - WWE Universe furious over possible plans for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Triple H has a monumental task ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023, which is to book the winners of both matches. However, fans were furious when a recent report stated that the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match will have a surprising winner.

Earlier this year, WWE announced its return to the United Kingdom, with Money in the Bank set to take place in London on July 1st. Fans are excited about the event and believe that LA Knight and Iyo Sky will be the winners of their respective matches.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, some in WWE feel that it would be better to put the briefcase on Logan Paul instead of LA Knight and Damian Priest. This infuriated the fans who believe that Paul should not be the winner of the match.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul.



Beer @JMBeer434 @WRKDWrestling I’ll be done with this company if Logan wins. Pathetic 🤡🤡 @WRKDWrestling I’ll be done with this company if Logan wins. Pathetic 🤡🤡

Jo bookert @bookerjordan87 @WRKDWrestling This gotta...be a Vince.. lol Although, Triple H really likes Logan Paul.... and it was Triple H who talked Vince and to bringing in Logan Paul, but...LA knight is the guy @WRKDWrestling This gotta...be a Vince.. lol Although, Triple H really likes Logan Paul.... and it was Triple H who talked Vince and to bringing in Logan Paul, but...LA knight is the guy

Gojo Stan @gojomylife 🏽 @WRKDWrestling Triple H fix it before it's too late. Logal is good and all but no world championship guy @WRKDWrestling Triple H fix it before it's too late. Logal is good and all but no world championship guy 🙏🏽

Renato Mercado, Jr. @natsandana @WRKDWrestling Logan Paul winning it will put a SMACK on wrestling world he was not even a real wrestler. He was just an insanely popular man but he really don't belong in that ring. @WRKDWrestling Logan Paul winning it will put a SMACK on wrestling world he was not even a real wrestler. He was just an insanely popular man but he really don't belong in that ring.

Tomas Jared Ford @JaredFo85904268 @WRKDWrestling Should I just cancel my Peacock subscription before, during or after this happens? @WRKDWrestling Should I just cancel my Peacock subscription before, during or after this happens?

Knight organically became a fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe over the past few months, and Priest impressed the audience with his match against Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023. Meanwhile, a majority of fans do not want Logan Paul to win the briefcase.

Triple H saved LA Knight from almost getting fired from WWE in 2022

Last year, Max Dupri made his main roster debut along with Mace and Mansoor, who received new gimmicks as members of the stable called Maximum Male Models. Later, Maxxine Dupri made her main roster debut and joined the stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, WWE had concerns regarding LA Knight's age, which is why they made him a manager instead of an in-ring competitor. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Knight explained how Triple H helped him to get back to his original character after the arrival of the new regime. Check it out:

"Well, let me just go ahead and say this, I'm pretty sure I was fired. And it just hadn't officially happened yet. Without getting into too many details, some things happened. I don't remember what it was, but some things happened. And then I had gotten a FaceTime. 'Hey, you know, we want to keep you around. We want to do this, this, that whatever.' And, okay, cool. Good."

Without Triple H, the company would have lost Knight, and fans couldn't have witnessed The Megastar's work on the microphone.

