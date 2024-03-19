"Triple H fumbled hard," "Leave for AEW after WrestleMania 40" - WWE fans react to major star's current run

WWE under Triple H's creative leadership has improved the product vastly in terms of quality. However, fans are unhappy with the booking of a major star heading to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

In 2022, Max Dupri's run on WWE's main roster ended under Triple H's creative leadership, and LA Knight returned to the brand. The Megastar went on to feud with the Late Bray Wyatt and became an instant fan favorite. Later, the talented superstar got elevated to the main-event scene and came inches close to capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Knight also competed in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Universal Title at this year's Royal Rumble. However, he failed to achieve his goal. The talented wrestler was screwed out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month following a vicious attack from AJ Styles.

Since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, LA Knight has been feuding with The Phenomenal One, with their showdown confirmed at The Show of Shows. However, the WWE Universe wanted the star to be involved in a championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Disappointed by LA Knight's booking, fans took to their Twitter/X account to express their opinion. Some fans also suggested a few alternatives for The Megastar.

The Megastar is still one of the hottest acts in the Stamford-based promotion and often tops the list in merchandise sales. Unfortunately, the current roster is stacked with talented stars, and it might be a while before the 41-year-old star adds gold around his waist.

LA Knight recently discussed his booking under Triple H's WWE regime

LA Knight showcased a different side to the fans after he feuded with Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown. The Megastar's stardom kept soaring as he started appearing in high-profile storylines on the brand. Later, he went head-to-head with The Bloodline before feuding with AJ Styles.

Irrespective of his defeats in high-profile matches, Knight's aura and stardom remain unmatched on Friday Night SmackDown. However, the 41-year-old star had a few things to point out about his booking on the brand under Triple H's regime.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position, LA Knight expressed his frustration heading into this year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia. The star also spoke about his sudden rise to the top in 2023 and how the company had no plans for him after he feuded with Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see if The Megastar can secure his first singles win at WrestleMania XL against The Phenomenal One.

