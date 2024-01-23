"[Triple] H fumbled him", "He needs to ask for release"- WWE Universe majorly disappointed with 37-year-old's recent booking

Triple H has turned around a lot of things in WWE since taking over the creative duties, including the careers of many notable names. While many were excited to see Chad Gable's rise under the new regime, it feels like the 37-year-old has once again taken a backseat after a few months of prominence and fans are not happy with the same.

Chad Gable has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2013. While the star has achieved notable success in the tag division, he has yet to win a singles title in the company despite being incredibly talented. Many believed that the SmackDown Tag Team Champion would finally get a proper singles push during his feud with Gunther last year.

However, the star has been treading water since losing to the Ring General on multiple occasions. Gable has not won a singles match on TV programming in nearly five months. He was in action on RAW last night where he suffered another defeat, this time to Ivar.

Fans were quick to point out the below-par booking on social media. Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Chad Gable had a long talk with Triple H after his loss to Gunther on WWE RAW

Chad Gable came closest anyone has ever come to dethroning Gunther during their series of matches. The Alpha Academy member even got a victory over the Ring General but it was via Countout so title change did not take place. Gunther came out on top in the rematch that took place a couple of weeks later.

During a recent interview, Gable revealed that he had a long talk with Triple H after losing to the Imperium leader.

''I had the longest talk I may have ever had with Hunter [Triple H] that night and he just explained to me over and over that we found this character, this underdog babyface, and that term gets thrown around a lot, but I feel like I’ve gone through enough changes in character and tried enough things that this is who I am, not simply because of the size, but just because that’s kind of what my whole life has been like,'' said Chad Gable.

The WWE star added:

''A lot of people get certain places in a number of ways, but for me, it’s always been a fight from the bottom and working your way up. I’m lucky to be physically talented, to a certain degree, but not to a degree that I can let hard work fall by the wayside and rely on my talent, it’s never been that way. Not in anything I’ve done. The hardest worker in the room element has always been part of my life, otherwise nothing was going to work out for me. That’s the same case here.'' [H/T- PWMania]

Many believe that Chad Gable will be the one to eventually dethrone Gunther in WWE. However, the two have been kept off each other's tracks since their last showdown.

