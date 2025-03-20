Triple H FUMBLED John Cena's heel turn, according to veteran: "You're a whiny b*tch"

WWE Superstar John Cena's reason for turning heel did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also slammed the Triple H-led creative team for Cena's segment on Monday Night RAW.

After shocking the whole world by turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena finally addressed the crowd on this week's RAW. The Franchise Player opened the show with several boos from fans. He blamed the audience for his character change, saying that he felt like a puppet for 25 years. Cena added that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe as they only took from him all these years and never gave anything in return.

Cody Rhodes interrupted Cena's promo and called him out for complaining. The American Nightmare asked The Cenation Leader to bring back the version of himself who believed in Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

During a recent edition of his Vince Russo The Brand podcast, the former WWE writer said John Cena's explanation for his heel turn did not make any sense. Russo also bashed the Triple H-led creative team, saying that this storyline was very confusing because it did not have a long build-up.

"John Cena goes out there and tries to make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t trying to explain why he turned heel in a fashion that made like no sense whatsoever. Bro this whole freaking storyline makes no sense it's confusing a lot of it having to do that there was no story build-up to it whatsoever there was one week Rock saying to Cody, 'I want your soul.' There was the next week John Cena turning heel," he said.

The wrestling veteran also highlighted that Cody Rhodes did not do anything to exact revenge against Cena for his actions at Elimination Chamber and only called out the latter for complaining:

"They gave us that now they're trying to make sense out of it, none of it is making any freaking sense and not only that bro here's the worst part of it, bro the last time Cody saw Cena, Cena kicked him straight in the freaking b*lls bro, they beat the sh*t out of him they bloodied him they put the boots to him, Travis Scott punched him in the face and now Cody's coming out all smiles and Cody's comeback to freaking Cena is 'You're a whiny b*tch' after he kicked him in the square in the freaking b*lls," he added. [From 01:37 to 02:55]

Check out the podcast below:

Triple H sent a message about John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are all set to battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of their major clash, Triple H took to X (fka Twitter) to hype up one of the biggest 'Maina main events in history.

"What you thought you’d never see…is now one of the biggest main events in history. Cena v Rhodes For the Undisputed WWE Championship," wrote Triple H.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

