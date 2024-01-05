Triple H to give up on major WWE star who turned heel for the first time in nearly four years? Fans are sure of it!

Triple H's WWE regime has made several questionable choices over the past year when it comes to booking top stars on the main roster. Recently, fans reacted to a major star's run with the promotion and believe that the new regime has given up on the star heading into the new year.

In 2022, Drew McIntyre was set to face the biggest challenge of his career when he went head-to-head against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. However, The Scottish Warrior hasn't recovered from the loss.

Fans expected Triple H to push McIntyre to the top similar to how he handled him during his days on the then-Black and Gold brand. After multiple losses to other champions, fans believe losing to Seth Rollins at Day 1 was the final nail in his coffin and that management has given up on the star.

Drew McIntyre has suffered two clean losses against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship over the past few months. While many may argue that The Judgment Day was around, McIntyre has lost several high-profile feuds and title matches in the promotion under the new regime.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre calls Triple H a "wrestling historian"

Drew McIntyre has worked under both regimes during his two runs with WWE. He initially started his career under Vince McMahon's creative leadership before he was released and left the company.

Later, he returned to WWE and joined the developmental brand which was under Triple H's creative leadership for years. Speaking to Sky Sports, McIntyre revealed The Game's love for the industry and called him a wrestling historian.

"I know Triple H very well. He's a very smart individual. He sat under the learning tree with Vince McMahon and for many, many years. He knows exactly what he is doing. He loves his wrestling history... You can talk to him about any genre of wrestling, any decade of wrestling. He's a wrestling historian. He loves it so much. He thinks outside the box and we've already seen a lot of cool things happening. We're going to continue seeing a lot of cool things happening with this new vision that Triple H is bringing."

The Scottish Warrior won two WWE Championships under Vince McMahon's regime after he defeated Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 and on RAW during the Pandemic Era.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's current run? Sound off in the comment section below.