"Triple H has given up on her," "Absolute trainwreck of a run" - WWE fans react to 5-time champion's current run

The Road to WrestleMania XL will be full of ups and downs for several WWE Superstars in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a popular champion's run who hasn't competed on weekly television since January 2024.

Last year, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY finally reached the top of the mountain on Friday Night SmackDown after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Later, she cashed in on Bianca Belair and became the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam 2023.

The Genius of the Sky has been delivering stellar performances inside the squared circle, whether against Charlotte Flair or Asuka. Over the past few weeks, fans have been disheartened with the champion's run on the blue brand heading into Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL.

IYO SKY hasn't competed on weekly television since January 5, 2024, when she successfully defended her title against Mia 'Michin' Yim. Recently, fans reacted to her in-ring absence and questioned the management about the ongoing run.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

SKY has been working live events but hasn't had a televised match in over two months. it will be interesting to see which star walks out with the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Dakota Kai turned on Bayley and aligned with Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Damage CTRL started to showcase their true color against Bayley after IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane were dripped in gold. Meanwhile, The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania XL.

Bayley initially wanted to go after Rhea Ripley before the remaining members of Damage CTRL made their intentions clear and betrayed her. The former Hugger chose IYO SKY and decided to face her for the WWE Women's Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

Two weeks ago, on Friday Night Show, Dakota Kai claimed that she had no idea about Damage CTRL betraying Bayley and decided to help the 34-year-old former Women's Champion take on the faction. On the recent episode of blue brand, Kai returned to action for the first in nearly a year and teamed up with The Role Model against The Kabuki Warriors.

Expand Tweet

However, Kai turned heel and aligned with Damage CTRL by laying a trap for Bayley. The faction is stronger than before, and it will be interesting to see how the former Hugger will deal with the group heading into her title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What are your thoughts on IYO SKY's title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE