"Triple H has given up on her," "She needs to leave"- WWE Universe reacts to 27-year-old star's booking

Triple H has done a fairly impressive job since taking over the WWE creative a couple of years back.

While fans have well received the majority of The Game's decisions, many are disappointed with his booking of Indi Hartwell. The 27-year-old not making it to the Elimination Chamber in her home country has now led to a major uproar in the wrestling community.

WWE is set to return to Australia after a long time for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. While it was previously reported that the company would be giving the spotlight to Australian talent at the show, so far, only Rhea Ripley is slated to be in action in her home country.

Indi Hartwell also had a chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match as she was one of the participants in the Last Chance Battle Royal. However, Raquel Rodriguez returned to win the multi-woman extravaganza, ending the 27-year-old dreams of performing in front of her home crowd.

Fans weren't too pleased with Triple H's booking decision, and many took to social media to air their grievances:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The same had earlier happened with Bronson Reed as he also failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The powerhouse was also disheartened after missing the opportunity.

Indi Hartwell has not featured much on WWE programming under Triple H's regime

Indi Hartwell has been a part of WWE for over four years. After spending her initial few years on NXT, the 27-year-old was promoted to the main roster last year as she was assigned to RAW at the Draft 2023.

While many had high hopes for the rising star on the main roster, she has been lost in the shuffle and rarely features on TV programming. The Australian star has majorly competed in tag matches with Candice LeRae as her partner. The duo last competed in January, where they lost to Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in six minutes.

Indi's last singles match on RAW was back in November 2023, where she got squashed by Xia Li. However, she still has hopes of winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Candice LeRae.

Expand Tweet

Indi was also involved in a storyline with Dexter Lumis on NXT. While the male star was re-hired by Triple H after the latter took over the keys to the creative department, he has been absent from WWE programming for nearly a year.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE