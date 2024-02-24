"Triple H is going to hell" "Are you f**king insane?" WWE fans threaten CCO demanding answers after Elimination Chamber

The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match kickstarted the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, and it seems that the order of elimination is something that the WWE Universe has taken offense to.

Becky Lynch and Naomi kicked off the match and were able to entertain the Perth crowd for a while before they were joined by Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bianca Belair.

Naomi was the first woman eliminated in the match after she delivered a Sunset Flip from the top of the pod to Liv Morgan, and Stratton was able to sneak in and roll her up for a pinfall. Naomi was clearly heartbroken that her WrestleMania dreams ended, and it seems that the WWE Universe feels the same.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Naomi made her return to the Stamford-based promotion last month in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and has since only been featured a handful of times on SmackDown, with many people believing that the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match would be the place where she would shine.

Her early elimination has led to many fans blaming Triple H's booking and even sending him threats since they believed that Raquel Rodriguez was also in the match in order to receive the first pinfall.

What does the future hold for Naomi in WWE following Elimination Chamber loss? Analyzing the clues

A few weeks ago, Naomi claimed that she did not just return for the sake of returning. The fact that she has only been back in WWE for a month and has already made headlines in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber is a huge deal.

Naomi has a lot of options heading into WrestleMania despite her loss in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match since there are a number of other women without a match. There could be a multi-woman match that could feature the former SmackDown Women's Champion, and that could possibly result in Naomi punching her ticket to The Show of Shows this year.

The world championship matches for the women's division for WrestleMania 40 are now set, but there could still be a few undercard women's matches added that Naomi could be a part of.

Do you think Naomi will play a major role in this year's WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!