"Triple H is grooming him to be the next face of WWE" - Fans react to 3-time champion's run on the main roster

WWE is heavily focused on creating new stars for the promotion after the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Bron Breakker's run with the blue brand after he finally left the developmental brand.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker finally received the main roster call-up and signed with Friday Night SmackDown. However, he was working on two brands as he was one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin. However, the promotion hyped him up and put him in a few enhancement matches before 'Mania.

On a recent episode of NXT, he and Corbin lost the titles and Breakker officially started his journey on the blue brand. He quickly defeated Cameron Grimes in a one-on-one contest after he came out with a new theme. The WWE Universe reacted to his run and rooting for the star.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from comparing the young star to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, fans are impressed with his in-ring work and mic skills. The sky's the limit for the former NXT Champion and the upcoming draft could shake things up for the rising star at the end of the month.

Triple H spoke highly of Bron Breakker after he moved to WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker became the talk of the town after he overpowered several high-profile stars during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The fans were behind the second-generation star after his dominant reign as the NXT Champion. However, they wanted the star to move to WWE's main roster.

Earlier this year, Nick Aldis made the impossible happen when the two-time NXT Champion signed with Friday Night SmackDown. It didn't end there as Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill also signed with the brand before the end of the month heading into WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Triple H spoke highly of the star after he made his SmackDown debut. The King of King did his usual pose with the rising star and expressed his excitement to see the second-generation star perform in front of a larger audience in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Unlimited potential, an already impressive resume… and he’s got that dog in him. Welcome to #SmackDown, @bronbreakkerwwe ! This is a big one."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Breakker does in the coming weeks and if he gets moved to Monday Night RAW during the annual draft.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off!

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want Bron Breakker to join Monday Night RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion