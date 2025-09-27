  • home icon
  "Triple H hates him," "Hunter will happily release him" - WWE fans question 28-year-old star's future

"Triple H hates him," "Hunter will happily release him" - WWE fans question 28-year-old star's future

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 27, 2025 22:26 GMT
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H pushed several new stars on WWE's main roster following their call-up to the main roster or after their return to the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, fans question Austin Theory's future as a performer following his absence from the weekly product.

A while back, Grayson Waller announced that his partnership with Austin Theory had ended in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW. However, Theory was not shown in the segment, and it came to light that the two-time United States Champion was injured, but the nature of the injury was never revealed.

Meanwhile, fans started questioning the 28-year-old star's future as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion following his injury and Theory's silence about its nature. Many are under the assumption that the Triple H-led creative regime hasn't been behind Theory, and it could be the reason behind A-Town Down Under's breakup as well.

The 28-year-old star had a commendable run in the tag team division alongside Grayson Waller for a while and even became the WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 40. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Theory in the coming months.

Can Austin Theory make a comeback in WWE under the Triple H-led creative regime? Veteran pitches an idea

Austin Theory's run was universally panned when he lost the Money in the Bank briefcase during a cash-in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship and scored a win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39. While he did win the title in a Triple Threat match a few weeks later, the booking severely affected him.

After a run with Grayson Waller, the team split up in a backstage segment, and many wondered when Austin Theory would return to the promotion following his injury. Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran stated he's not aware of Theory having any backstage heat in the Triple H-led creative regime. However, he thinks the 28-year-old WWE star could become the next El Grande Americano on WWE RAW.

"Yeah, I would think [Austin] Theory's got heat. I don't know, though, but that's definitely the pattern... Maybe he will end up as El Grande Americano. He could probably do that," Inferno said.

Currently, four superstars have seemingly donned the iconic mask and worked as El Grande Americano. It'll be interesting to see if the company decides to push Austin Theory following his return.

