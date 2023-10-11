Triple H's WWE schedule has gotten heavier ever since he was promoted to the position of Chief Content Officer. Recently, fans were furious with a new report as they do not want former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, a report came out which stated that Velveteen Dream was doing well and going to therapy over the past few months. The report also stated that he was seen at the Performance Center.

Fans were upset upon finding out about the report due to the past allegations made towards Velveteen Dream before his release from the company. Many among the WWE Universe rejected the idea of the former NXT North American Champion's return to the promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans do not want Velveteen Dream to return!

A majority of fans voiced their displeasure towards the former NXT Superstar. A few questioned his possible return and compared him to other WWE Superstars who got their second chance, such as Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle. Later, Fightful cleared the air about the previous report and stated that Dream was not at the Performance Center.

What did Velveteen Dream do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Patrick Clark Jr., aka Velveteen Dream, spent a couple of years in the promotion. Clark originally started as a Tough Enough contestant before moving to the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership, where he became Velveteen Dream.

Dream got his big break on NXT when he feuded with Aleister Black, and the two delivered a stellar bout at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017. In 2018, Dream won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano and went on to become the longest-reigning champion of the brand.

The record was eventually broken by Wes Lee after he won the title in 2022. Later, he feuded with The Undisputed Era after Roderick Strong defeated him to win the title. After weeks of absence, he returned and feuded with Adam Cole for the NXT Championship and lost.

In the end, there were teases of him teaming up with Dexter Lumis and entering the tag team division. Unfortunately, he lost to Kushida and went on a hiatus. In 2021, he was released from WWE, and he ended up working on the independent circuit for a while.

Do you want Triple H to rehire Velveteen Dream? Sound off in the comments section below.