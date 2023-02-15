"Triple H should just release him"- WWE Universe reacts to recently rehired star's comments about his position in the company

Triple H’s ascension to the top of the WWE creative mountain has seen a major upturn in how wrestlers perceive the company. A number of stars have been in favor of working there again, but recently-returned Karrion Kross is far from pleased with how he’s been used so far.
The Herald of Doomsday returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August last year after getting released in 2021. The former NXT Champion has only been involved in one notable feud since then. Kross recently vented his frustrations about his position in the company, stating that he needs more opportunities to showcase his skills.
Karrion Kross' comments received a mixed response from the internet wrestling community. Many fans shared their thoughts on the star's second stint with WWE on Twitter.
Kross added during the interview that he's ready to do all the work necessary to reach the top of the ladder. The SmackDown star stated that people will be blown away once he gets the opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of on a larger scale.
"Once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I've done where people on a major scale haven't seen it? People are going to be blown away. And I'm going to fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot," he continued. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)
Karrion Kross was one of the first stars to be brought back to WWE by Triple H
One of the most notable things about Triple H's regime in WWE has been the return of formerly released stars. The Game has brought back several former stars, including Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, and Mia Yim, among others.
Kross was one of the first wrestlers to return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H. The Herald of Doomsday returned on the August 5, 2022, edition of SmackDown. He has been a part of the blue brand ever since.
While Kross teased going after Roman Reigns upon his return, there has been no development on that front. Many fans will be excited to see the two powerhouses collide down the line.