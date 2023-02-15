"Triple H should just release him"- WWE Universe reacts to recently rehired star's comments about his position in the company

Triple H’s ascension to the top of the WWE creative mountain has seen a major upturn in how wrestlers perceive the company. A number of stars have been in favor of working there again, but recently-returned Karrion Kross is far from pleased with how he’s been used so far.

The Herald of Doomsday returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August last year after getting released in 2021. The former NXT Champion has only been involved in one notable feud since then. Kross recently vented his frustrations about his position in the company, stating that he needs more opportunities to showcase his skills.

Karrion Kross' comments received a mixed response from the internet wrestling community. Many fans shared their thoughts on the star's second stint with WWE on Twitter.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions from fans:

Liam @AceTrainerLiam @Cultaholic Maybe he should try doing his best work when his bosses send him out to the ring. I reckon that’s a good idea. @Cultaholic Maybe he should try doing his best work when his bosses send him out to the ring. I reckon that’s a good idea.

Dalton @RedDragon733 @Cultaholic I feel confident We’ve seen everything that he brings to the table and fans are thoroughly unimpressed @Cultaholic I feel confident We’ve seen everything that he brings to the table and fans are thoroughly unimpressed

Brad @BradersNolan @Cultaholic He had a good gimmick at first but maybe it's just worn off a bit @Cultaholic He had a good gimmick at first but maybe it's just worn off a bit

Carpe Noctem👌🐝 @SavinThePeeps @Cultaholic Do the best you can with the opportunities you are given. So far he hasn't... @Cultaholic Do the best you can with the opportunities you are given. So far he hasn't...

Alex the Wizard™️🇲🇫 Aka Monsieur 72 degrés @HaizSteinfeld8 @Cultaholic Not HHH fault if Kross is not THAT good as everyone says he is. He had a good run in NXT but in main roster he's just don't work @Cultaholic Not HHH fault if Kross is not THAT good as everyone says he is. He had a good run in NXT but in main roster he's just don't work

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Karrion Kross has said that he is unhappy with his position in WWE currently. He said, "I actually get really p*****d because it's not enough... I haven't reached my full potential yet and people haven't seen my best work yet."

Sportsminds2020 @sportsminds2020 @nodqdotcom He just isn’t a superstar and that’s ok. They need midcard & openers. @nodqdotcom He just isn’t a superstar and that’s ok. They need midcard & openers.

Javy Q The_Main_Men @The_Main_Man10 @nodqdotcom To me he was just never that guy imo ! I thought he was okay in NXT n even in WWE he’s alright ! But hey that’s just me ! @nodqdotcom To me he was just never that guy imo ! I thought he was okay in NXT n even in WWE he’s alright ! But hey that’s just me !

Marie @mrsmduvernois @nodqdotcom There's a reason they call Scarlett "The Smokeshow". I've seen some of his indie work. Sorry, but Adam Cole was right @nodqdotcom There's a reason they call Scarlett "The Smokeshow". I've seen some of his indie work. Sorry, but Adam Cole was right

The Insurance Intellectual @ColdCapitalism @nodqdotcom Some guys are meant to be Hogan's, others Halls. Just like every team has a Shawn and a Marty. I like the character but it's not like he can just go after Reigns right now. He'd be a good villain for Cody. @nodqdotcom Some guys are meant to be Hogan's, others Halls. Just like every team has a Shawn and a Marty. I like the character but it's not like he can just go after Reigns right now. He'd be a good villain for Cody.

Will Satchwell @WillSatchwell @nodqdotcom He's not my favourite but respect fact he doesn't get the time. Makes you wonder if there should be another show to join NXT, Smackdown & RAW to fill the lack of top level performers ability to express itself. @nodqdotcom He's not my favourite but respect fact he doesn't get the time. Makes you wonder if there should be another show to join NXT, Smackdown & RAW to fill the lack of top level performers ability to express itself.

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @nodqdotcom You realize with time that Vince was absolutely right to release certain people @nodqdotcom You realize with time that Vince was absolutely right to release certain people

Kross added during the interview that he's ready to do all the work necessary to reach the top of the ladder. The SmackDown star stated that people will be blown away once he gets the opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of on a larger scale.

"Once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I've done where people on a major scale haven't seen it? People are going to be blown away. And I'm going to fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot," he continued. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Karrion Kross was one of the first stars to be brought back to WWE by Triple H

One of the most notable things about Triple H's regime in WWE has been the return of formerly released stars. The Game has brought back several former stars, including Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, and Mia Yim, among others.

Kross was one of the first wrestlers to return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H. The Herald of Doomsday returned on the August 5, 2022, edition of SmackDown. He has been a part of the blue brand ever since.

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



Nobody is a villain in their own story. Nobody is a villain in their own story.⏳ https://t.co/OtEySTH9KC

While Kross teased going after Roman Reigns upon his return, there has been no development on that front. Many fans will be excited to see the two powerhouses collide down the line.

