"Triple H won't keep him for long", "Doesn't belong in WWE"- Fans react to former champion's return after eight months

With Triple H leading the charge, WWE is currently the hottest it has been since the Attitude Era. While fans are often on board with Hunter's booking decisions, the creative team's treatment of Apollo Crews has not been very well-received by many.

The 36-year-old has been a part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade. However, he has failed to establish himself as a prominent member of the roster, especially since moving up from NXT. While many expected things to turn around for the star after a regime change, that hasn't been the case.

Crews have not been involved in any notable feud in nearly a year. Despite being a part of RAW, the former United States Champion rarely competes on the show. After an eight-month absence, Apollo Crews returned to the red brand this past Monday where he lost Andrade El Idolo in just three minutes.

Fans were displeased with Triple H's treatment of the star and many took to social media to air their grievances. However, some feel there is no place for Apollo in the company, as they already have a star-studded roster.

Apollo Crews was a prominent part of WWE NXT under Triple H

While Apollo Crews has failed to hit his stride on the main roster, the 36-year-old was a prominent name on NXT during the Black and Gold era which was spearheaded by Triple H.

The former United States Champion also discussed his experience of working under Hunter during an old interview, stating that the WWE CCO's mind works on a different level when it comes to pro wrestling.

"It was awesome. When it comes to anything with wrestling, his ideas, his mind the way it works, it is just a different level. So for me to be able to work hands-on with him, it was fantastic. He was always very open, he was easy to talk to, you could always come to him for anything," said Crews

While fans were hoping for a similar run on the main roster for the athletic star, a star-studded roster has resulted in him getting lost in the shuffle. However, one would hope that things could turn around for him after a rare appearance on WWE RAW.

Are you impressed with Triple H's run as WWE Chief Content Officer? Sound off in the comments!

