"Triple H won't keep them after Mania," "Pointless theories" - WWE Fans react to 38-year-old star's second run

WWE Universe has been quite vocal about Triple H's regime and the stars that have been booked under his leadership over the past year. Recently, fans discovered a unique theory about a 38-year-old star's second run and reacted to it.

In 2022, Karrion Kross returned to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership and joined Friday Night SmackDown. After having a mediocre run for over a year, Kross reinvented himself when he created The Final Testament alongside the Authors of Pain on the blue brand.

Recently, fans on X (Twitter) came across an interesting theory on Karrion Kross' second run. The theory states that every star who faced Kross has turned heel or committed heelish acts after feuding with The Herald of Doomsday. Many fans took notice of it and reacted to it.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans even drew comparisons between Kross during his second run and the late Bray Wyatt. It will be interesting to see what The Final Testament will do in the company following their feud against Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, and the Street Profits on WWE SmackDown.

Karrion Kross heaps praise on Triple H's leadership in WWE

In 2020, Karrion Kross had a monster run on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said about Kross' first run on WWE's main roster. By the end of 2021, he was released from the company under the old regime.

However, Kross and Scarlett maintained a good relationship with The Game, which eventually gave them a second run with WWE. Speaking to the Daily Star, The Herald of Doomsday praised The Game's leadership skills and spoke about working with the King of Kings.

"Triple H is probably my favorite person I've ever worked for. But by no means is he a person that would be easy to work for because excellence is expected. It's something that I know that if you look at his career and you look at his accomplishments, their enthusiasm for this business and entertaining people is endless... I'm always learning. I think the environment that he [Triple H] cultivates just by being there really encourages people to improve."

It will be interesting to see how the management books the heinous faction before and after WrestleMania XL on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on The Final Testament? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE