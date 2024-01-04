"Triple H knows what's best for business" – WWE Universe convinced The Game's announcement could have major Roman Reigns and The Rock implications

The WWE Universe recently took to X/Twitter, convinced that Triple H's major announcement could have implications related to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Great One cut an incredibly hilarious promo before hitting The People's Elbow on Jinder Mahal, who was trash-talking the crowd. However, before heading backstage, The Rock shocked the whole WWE Universe when he called out Roman Reigns.

During the same episode of the red brand, Michael Cole announced that Triple H would appear on Peacock's WWE Preview Special on Thursday to make a major announcement.

Several rumors suggested that the Stamford-based promotion might be acquiring TNA. However, according to the latest report, this isn't the case, as The Game's announcement allegedly has nothing to do with TNA.

Wrestle Ops' official Twitter handle recently posted about this report, which caught fans' attention. Many fans left their theories on what they felt the announcement would be, ranging from the recently foreshadowed Rock vs. Roman match to a former champion making her much-awaited return to the company.

One fan stated that they believe in Triple H because he knows what's "best for business" and the future of WWE.

Another fan wrote that The Game might announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event in Perth, Australia, or could even announce an expanded Royal Rumble field of 40 participants.

Another fan thought the announcement would be about The Rock and Roman Reigns.

One fan wrote that the CCO's announcement is going to be monumental for the company, as he has been doing an incredible job till now.

One fan thought it could either be about the potential return of Sasha Banks or the dream match between the real-life Samoan cousins.

Another fan was convinced that the announcement was going to be about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, taking place at Elimination Chamber.

A fan wrote that they believed it would be related to Dwayne Johnson.

One X/Twitter user felt that the announcement would be related to the location of WrestleMania 41 next year.

Another fan on X/Twitter believed Triple H would make an announcement about WrestleMania possibly happening outside the US.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns might lose his title to Randy Orton before facing The Rock at WrestleMania

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that if Randy Orton dethrones Roman Reigns in a potential match at the Royal Rumble, fans could see a bout between Cody Rhodes and The Viper at WrestleMania 40.

Bully Ray also mentioned a possible match between The Rock and Reigns, which might overshadow The American Nightmare's bout at The Show of Shows.

"If they did Roman vs. Randy at the Rumble, and Randy defeated Roman, which now makes Randy Universal Champion, Cody goes on to face Randy at WrestleMania, but then we get the match for the Head of the Table, which is Roman and Rock. Does Roman and Rock overshadow that main event of Randy and Cody?"

Fans are eagerly awaiting Triple H's major announcement. It remains to be seen what The Game has in store for the WWE Universe.

