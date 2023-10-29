"Triple H knows his worth," "Papa H is cooking"  - WWE Universe is loving the return of 5-time champion

Triple H recently received some love from the WWE Universe after a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The fans reacted to the return of the former champion to the blue brand for the first time in nearly half a year.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the annual WWE Draft that changed the landscape of the promotion. Several notable stars switched brands, and rising stars from the developmental brand got their main roster call-up. However, Cedric Alexander was not drafted to any brand and became a free agent.

Fortunately, Triple H had some plans for the former Cruiserweight Champion. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Alexander received a video package before his match against Dragon Lee, which the two hit out of the park, according to the fans across social media.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, Cedric Alexander appeared on Monday Night RAW only to lose against Bronson Reed. Many thought the management wasn't interested in pushing the star. However, it feels like the company has plans for the former champion on the blue brand.

Triple H once praised Cedric Alexander in front of the WWE Universe

Cedric Alexander's WWE run was filled with ups and downs over the past few years. After spending years in the cruiserweight division, he became the Cruiserweight Champion and carried the division for a while during his days at 205 Live.

Later, he received his main roster call-up from the cruiserweight division and joined Monday Night RAW. After failing to beat AJ Styles for the United States Championship, Alexander was stuck in limbo.

In 2020, he turned heel and aligned with The Hurt Business. The stable feuded with Retribution for a while before he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, the stable ended after a while, and Alexander went back into limbo on WWE's main roster. However, there was a time when the promotion, namely Triple H, praised his work.

During the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, Hunter came out and praised the rising star in front of the audience as the fans chanted for him to get signed by the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander? Sound off in the comments section below.