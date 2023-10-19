"Triple H lacks creativity," "Vince McMahon should've axed it" - Fans disappointed with top WWE stable's current run

Triple H's creative choices have often been praised by the WWE Universe. However, there have been times when the fans are disappointed with the booking of an entire division or a couple of stars on the main roster. Recently, fans voiced their displeasure regarding the booking of The Judgment Day.

Last year, Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he became the Chief Content Officer and provided a soft reboot to the shows on the main roster. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels was already running the creative on the developmental brand.

Recently, The Judgment Day started to make noise amongst the audience as Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest became champions. The WWE Universe was extremely disappointed with the booking of the stable, as many feel that the management is overusing the group across all three brands.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Many believe that the group has been repeating creative every week and that The Bloodline was used much better during their prime days. However, the management pushes the stable as they bring in numbers, but it will be only a matter of time before the WWE Universe completely starts rejecting the stable due to their usual antics.

What has Triple H done with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day was created on Monday Night RAW by Edge with the vision to uplift lost superstars such as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the time. The heinous stable was stacking wins on the brand, but the management had different plans for the group.

After Cody Rhodes' injury, the old regime decided to add Finn Balor to the stable and remove Edge from the group. Later, Triple H's new regime played an important role in reviving The Judgment Day on the red brand. Moreover, the new management added Dominik Mysterio to the mix after Clash at The Castle 2022.

The group became unstoppable under Triple H's new regime as Hunter booked them much better under his new regime compared to Vince McMahon's old regime. Later, all the stars started acquiring gold on the red brand, including Dominik Mysterio, who won the North American Championship.

Currently, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are in their second run as the North American and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, respectively. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley crossed 200 days as the Women's World Champion, including the days as SmackDown Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

