"Triple H lost an Icon," "Vince would never let him leave like this" - WWE Universe reacts to former World Champion reportedly joining AEW

Triple H has been successful in rehiring WWE superstars from the past for another run on the main roster. However, The Game might lose one of the biggest stars in the company by next month. Fans reacted to a recent report of Edge possibly leaving the company for a run with AEW.

Earlier this year, Edge revealed that his contract with WWE will expire by the end of September and fans were heartbroken to see The Rated R Superstar end his final run. Triple H also gave the former world champion a send-off that he dreamed of in front of his friends and family in Toronto.

However, there is a high chance that Edge might be done with WWE and will head to AEW after his contract ends. According to a report from WON, people in the company feel that The Rated R Superstar is AEW-bound when he finishes his current contract at the end of the month.

Check out some of the reactions below:

There is no saying where The Rated R Superstar will end up by the end of the month. However, the idea of ending one's career with their best friend may be tempting enough for Edge to leave WWE under Triple H's creative leadership and reunite with Christian.

What did Edge do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties of booking weekly shows and monthly premium live events from Vince McMahon. After McMahon's departure, Hunter changed a few things and gave superstars and veterans new directions on their respective brands.

Edge returned to WWE after a hiatus and went after The Judgment Day at the Biggest Party of The Summer when the trio went up against The Mysterios. Unfortunately, The Rated R Superstar spent the majority of his time feuding with the stable on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, he returned to the company to end his feud with the stable. He went on to defeat 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell. Apart from this Triple H put him in singles action against upcoming stars such as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Unfortunately, Edge did not return until his retirement after his feud with The Judgment Day. However, Triple H gave The Rated R Superstar a match of his liking against Sheamus in Toronto.

Do you think Edge will be a good fit at AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

