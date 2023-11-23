"Triple H has lost his mind" - Fans react to WWE possibly changing Bloodline member's ring name

While name changes in WWE were commonplace during Vince McMahon's regime, things have been different since Triple H took control of the creative team. However, the company seemingly hinted towards a name change for Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown last week, which has caused a major buzz among fans.

The Enforcer is currently one of the most protected names on the main roster. He has lost just a handful of singles matches since getting promoted from NXT. Sikoa has victories over numerous former world champions such as AJ Styles, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

He recently added John Cena to the list as he brutally destroyed the 16-time World Champion at Crown Jewel in what could be the latter's final bout. Solo Sikoa returned to SmackDown last week after a career-defining victory against Cena.

The Enforcer was accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman, who hyped the former NXT North American Champion in his typical way. However, throughout the promo, Heyman referred to Solo Sikoa as only "Solo."

The Wise Man is one the biggest hype men in the business and rarely calls anyone by their first name, leading many to think that a moniker change is on the horizon for the Bloodline member.

Triple H has booked The Bloodline as the top faction in WWE

A lot has changed in WWE ever since Triple H took the keys to the creative department from his father-in-law. However, one of the things that has remained constant is Bloodline's booking.

While the group may not be as strong as it was a year ago, Roman Reigns and Co. are still treated like star attractions. Solo Sikoa recently handed John Cena one of the most significant losses of his career, further cementing himself as the next big thing.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is still going strong and recently retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. The Tribal Chief is likely to main event WrestleMania yet again next year.

Triple H has also done a tremendous job establishing Jey Uso as a singles star on RAW after the former Bloodline member left the heel faction. The Game will likely book a brother vs. brother match between The Usos at WrestleMania 40.