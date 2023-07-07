"Triple H make this happen" - WWE Universe wants former Universal Champion to replace Finn Balor from The Judgment Day

Finn Balor and Damien Priest of The Judgment Day are clearly not on the same page since WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, fans believe that the heel faction can easily restore its former glory by replacing The Prince with a returning Bray Wyatt.

Last year, Edge introduced Finn Balor to the stable and was immediately kicked out of the group by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. After feuding with the stable for months, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after he turned on his father and the Rated R Superstar.

The group is currently running Monday Night RAW with Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest as the stars of the stable. Meanwhile, some fans have pushed for the unique idea of Bray Wyatt joining the stable upon returning to the company. Fans also pitched different scenarios for the possible situation.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ashton Martin @JamesBMartin @wrestletracker1 YES... Have Damian Priest set up a segment in the ring where he says basically the same thing they said to Edge last year and then the lights go out and "Shatter" plays... @wrestletracker1 YES... Have Damian Priest set up a segment in the ring where he says basically the same thing they said to Edge last year and then the lights go out and "Shatter" plays...

ajoenamedjoe @ajoenamedjoe @wrestletracker1 I like the idea, kinda. Everything Bray has touched so far has turned into nothing though. I feel Damien pushing out Prince might be a better move, and elevate Damien even further. @wrestletracker1 I like the idea, kinda. Everything Bray has touched so far has turned into nothing though. I feel Damien pushing out Prince might be a better move, and elevate Damien even further.

The Sweetest T💙 @TheOnlyMrsTReed @wrestletracker1 It could work if WWE played it right. He'd have to be the leader Finn wasn't. Bray's character isn't a follower. @wrestletracker1 It could work if WWE played it right. He'd have to be the leader Finn wasn't. Bray's character isn't a follower.

🌋 @Wrestling__H @wrestletracker1 I thought this was a terrible idea when Bray was first coming back but JD are much more credible and solidified main eventers now. It’s definitely an interesting idea but I wonder if the comedy parts of the JD would make Wyatt not fit in, can’t see him working well with Rhea/Dom @wrestletracker1 I thought this was a terrible idea when Bray was first coming back but JD are much more credible and solidified main eventers now. It’s definitely an interesting idea but I wonder if the comedy parts of the JD would make Wyatt not fit in, can’t see him working well with Rhea/Dom

Meanwhile, a majority of fans are against this idea as they believe Bray Wyatt's character doesn't work with The Judgment Day's persona. However, the WWE Universe has seen some of the strangest team-ups in the company's history. It will be interesting to see when The Eater of The Worlds will return to the company.

Rising WWE star says feud with Bray Wyatt put him on the map

Last year, Bray Wyatt made his eerie return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 under the new regime. However, The Eater of Worlds returned with an unfamiliar face called Uncle Howdy.

The two were on Friday Night SmackDown and feuded with LA Knight. The Megastar was attacked by both Wyatt and Howdy for weeks before the two met in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the 40-year-old star said that his feud with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown put him on the map. Check it out:

"Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map a little bit. There I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting chance to make the most of the minutes as they say, because whether you give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it, and I’m gonna make you remember it, and that’s exactly what I did." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see what Knight does next on the brand and when Wyatt will eventually make his way back.

Do you want to see Bray Wyatt in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

