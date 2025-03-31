Triple H to make history at WrestleMania following recent announcement

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 31, 2025 17:02 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE CCO Triple H (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Head of Creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has been at the helm of affairs for over two years. The Game is all set to create history with his booking of WrestleMania 41.

In one of the most highly anticipated matches of this year's Showcase of The Immortals, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will battle it out in a Triple Threat match. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that the contest featuring the three former WWE Champions will main event of the premium live event. However, it wasn't specified which night it'll be main-eventing the show. The Game's booking has made history yet again at the major PLE.

The three-way contest will be the first-ever Triple Threat match without any title on the line to headline WrestleMania. Although Triple Threat matches have closed the show on five occasions before, they were all championship bouts. The most recent one saw Roman Reigns successfully defend the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Former WWE Superstar believes Paul Heyman will play an integral role in the WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has made a bold prediction for the three-way battle between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar stated that he believes Paul Heyman will decide the match's finish. Dreamer noted the Hall of Famer would switch sides to align himself with The Second City Saint. He further reasoned why he believed The Wiseman would ditch the OTC.

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character,” opined Dreamer.
CM Punk has yet to disclose the favor Paul Heyman owes him. It will be interesting to see if the much-awaited revelation takes place at WrestleMania 41.

