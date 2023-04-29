"Triple H is a massive fraud," "They deserve better"- Fans vastly disappointed with WWE's booking of top faction

Triple H taking over WWE's creative department came as a welcome change for fans as many were visibly tired of the way Vince McMahon used to run things. However, a few of Hunter's decisions have not sat well with fans, with one being the recent booking of the Latino World Order.

Rey Mysterio revived the popular WCW faction a few days before WrestleMania 39 as he joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma. The group aided the Master of 619 in his battle against The Judgment Day, even helping Rey pick up a victory over his son at the Showcase of Immortals.

However, they have not won any matches yet. Rey and Santos Escobar have teamed up on a couple of occasions, only to lose their matches against The Judgment Day. Last week on RAW, Santos teamed up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on The Bloodline. However, the baby faces were on the losing end once again.

Triple H's booking of the Mexican faction has frustrated many fans, and many took to social media to share their thoughts. Check out the fans' reactions below:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The WWE version of "LWO" have lost every single match since forming last month.



They lost again tonight which makes it 8 matches in a row. The WWE version of "LWO" have lost every single match since forming last month.They lost again tonight which makes it 8 matches in a row. https://t.co/sC0Am1DlVm

Mitch Atkins @MitchAtkins9 @DrainBamager Man that is crazy that should not be happening @DrainBamager Man that is crazy that should not be happening

Latino World Order has featured prominently on WWE programming

Legado Del Fantasma backed Rey Mysterio in his feud against Dominik Mysterio as the veteran was often outnumbered by The Judgment Day. This led to the former WWE Champion aligning with the faction and reforming LWO.

While the group may not have many victories under its belt, they have featured prominently on TV over the last few weeks and have competed on both RAW and SmackDown.

Besides LWO, The Judgment Day has also had to deal with Bad Bunny, who has been a thorn in the heel faction's side since WrestleMania 39. The rap artist will take on Damian Priest in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

A recent report highlighted the reason for LWO's recent booking. It was noted that the group is being used to build up The Judgment Day for their matches against Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny at Backlash:

"As for why the LWO is being utilized the way they are currently (basically being manhandled), we are told that it’s just part of bullding up Judgement Day for the Backlash PPV in May as part of the storyline with Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio." (H/T RSN)

Despite the losses, LWO has topped the list for merchandise sales in the last three weeks. Fans will be hoping to see WWE give them a big push down the line.

