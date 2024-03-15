"Triple H messed this one up," "I blame Triple H on this one" - WWE fans upset about 39-year-old star's treatment

Triple H has the burden of the world every time he's booking a WWE show, as he is behind the entire creative for most programming. Now, fans are very upset about the treatment of a star and the fact that he's not feeling good about how he was booked.

Last WrestleMania, Sami Zayn was the hottest star going into the show. Most fans felt he should have faced Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes, with much support for him to even beat the Tribal Chief. That didn't happen, and while Sami is still well-loved by WWE fans, he's not as popular as he once was.

On RAW this week, he won a gauntlet match to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, while fans still love him, there was an underlying expectation that Chad Gable would win the match, given his previous feud with Gunther.

Zayn's win didn't get the response he expected, and he confessed to Booker T that he was upset about the fan reception to his win.

"He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He's like, 'Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.' I say, 'Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you're gonna look back on it one day and say: 'Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.' But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat."

Fans reacted to the news that he was upset, saying that the reactions were not Zayn's fault and more about how it was booked. Quite a few fans blamed Triple H for it, calling out the creative head.

Other fans called out the WWE fans who had turned on Sami Zayn, saying they were evil and fickle. However, many fans still felt that it was Chad Gable's time, and unfortunately, Zayn was caught in the middle of it.

Most of them felt that the booking by the creative team led by Triple H could have been better.

Other fans pointed out that they needed a triple threat with both Gable and Zayn included.

Triple H could still make the match a triple threat at WrestleMania

While Sami Zayn is set to face Gunther in a singles match at WrestleMania, the situation could still change.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the match ending as Gable's shoulders were above the mat at the crucial time when he was being pinned.

With that as the reason and the fan support behind him, the match could easily turn into Gunther facing not only Zayn but also Gable. Now, it remains to be seen what Triple H does.

