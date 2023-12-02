"Triple H might push him to the moon," "I can't wait for it" - WWE Universe wants rising 26-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown

The landscape of WWE looks quite different under Triple H's regime and management is working hard towards stacking the roster with credible stars. Meanwhile, fans want a rising superstar to finally get his big break by moving to Friday Night SmackDown after appearing as the mystery opponent.

Lately, Triple H has been adding new stars to WWE's main roster without exciting debuts and slowly integrating them into storylines. Last month, Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile signed with Monday Night Raw. Meanwhile, SmackDown got Dragon Lee who is currently feuding with Santos Escobar.

Triple H has given more importance to storylines and continuity over the past regime and it looks like another star is set to make the blue brand their new home. Fans believe Axion will be the mystery NXT participant and he must join the blue brand via the upcoming United States Championship tournament.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Last month, Axiom competed on Friday Night SmackDown in a short match against Dragon Lee. It will be interesting to see if Triple H decides to move more talent from the developmental brand to the main roster without the annual WWE Draft.

Triple H provides an update on Jade Cargill following WWE Survivor Series 2023

Earlier this year, Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill left All Elite Wrestling and joined WWE under the new regime. However, Pillman became Lexis King and started working on the developmental brand under Shawn Michael's creative leadership. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill made her appearance felt across all three brands.

However, the teases and vignettes have been reduced over the past few weeks and fans wondered what's next for the former TBS Women's Champion. Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series 2023, The Game provided an update. Check it out:

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see when and where Jade Cargill makes her presence felt in WWE.

Who do you think will be the mystery NXT participant? Sound off in the comments section below.