"Triple H is mistreating them," "Do the right thing" - WWE Universe wants former champions to be pushed on SmackDown

The landscape of WWE is currently stacked with talented men and women across all three brands. Recently, fans demanded that the management push two popular stars who have been misused on the main roster for a while.

Last year, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were called up to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. Later, they were off weekly television after losing a unification match to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in June 2023.

The two stars were recently featured on the blue brand in a losing effort to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Recently, fans wished Isla Dawn happy birthday on WWE's social media handles and demanded that the company push both stars on the main roster after being misused following their move to the blue brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The duo were off weekly television for months before their recent return. Alba Fyre is the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion. Meanwhile, The Unholy Union was the last defending NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see what the management does next with both stars.

Popular WWE faction wanted Alba Fyre in their group

In 2022, Bayley returned to the promotion and created Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY following the events of SummerSlam. The trio made a decent impact in the women's division as they captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions within a year.

However, The Role Model failed to make an impact and often lost her matches against Bianca Belair.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai once mentioned that the group wanted to add Alba Fyre to their stable on the main roster.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that."

Fortunately, Fyre was moved to WWE's main roster alongside Isla Dawn in 2023. It will be interesting to see how the faction functions on the blue brand after Bayley departs from the group ahead of WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on The Unholy Union? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE