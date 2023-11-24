"Triple H must end them for good," "I can't take them seriously" - Major faction was named the worst stable of all time, according to WWE Universe

The landscape for tag teams and factions changed in WWE when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. However, fans have recently voiced their displeasure regarding a major faction and went on to name them as one of the worst stable of all time.

Last year, Triple H was the driving factor behind the significant push of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The old regime was using the members of the stable on Main Event before the faction picked momentum under the new regime's booking and added Dominik Mysterio to the group.

However, fans have voiced their frustration over the past few months as Triple H's new regime has overused the faction on the red brand, whether it is the opening, middle, or closing segment. Moreover, the number of similar matches over the past few months has made the fans crown them as the worst stable of all time.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The WWE Universe adores the superstars in the stable and believes they have a great future after the eventual split. However, the criticism that led to them being named as the worst stable is due to their poor booking and repetitive segments and matches over the past few months.

Triple H and WWE management are reportedly really impressed with a member of The Judgment Day

Earlier this year, Damian Priest received his breakout moment as a singles star when he faced and lost to Bad Bunny during a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

However, it was just the beginning, as he also won the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. According to a new report from PWInsider, Triple H and the WWE management are really impressed with Priest's current run. Check it out:

"There's been a lot of praise lately internally for Damian Priest. The word we heard is that over the last several months, he's really impressed management by how hard and physical he's worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he's been banged up but kept going. We reported a few months back that he's been seen as a top level, upper echelon talent and since then, he's won Money in the Bank and continues to get great raves internally."

It's likely that Triple H has planned a successful Money in the Bank cash-in for Damian Priest in the coming year.

Do you think The Judgment Day is the worst faction of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.