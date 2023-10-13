"Triple H must fire them," "Worst WWE couple" - Fans react to scrapped plans for 38-year-old star

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been doing a terrific job in WWE as the creative heads of their respective brands over the past year. Recently, fans reacted to an interview in which Karrion Kross revealed potential scrapped plans against Bray Wyatt.

Last year at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt returned to promotion under Triple H's new regime. The Eater of Worlds joined Friday Night SmackDown and feuded with LA Knight, where they met for the first time at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Unfortunately, Wyatt disappeared from weekly television ahead of WrestleMania 39 before his unfortunate passing away in August 2023. The WWE Universe reacted to the potential plans for Kross and Wyatt for WrestleMania 39, which eventually never saw the light of the day.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were saddened upon finding out about the scrapped plans for Karrion Kross, as many believe that it would've put him on the map after his return to the promotion.

It will be interesting to see what the company will do next with The Herald of Doomsday on Friday Night SmackDown.

What have Karrion Kross and Scarlett done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2020, Karrion Kross and Scarlett signed with the promotion and joined the then-black-and-gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The two were heavily pushed during the Pandemic Era on the brand, where Kross made his debut after squashing Tommaso Ciampa.

Later, he feuded with Keith Lee and won the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he got injured during the match and vacated the title shortly after winning it. However, Triple H pushed him again after he returned from injury, where he defeated Finn Balor to win his second NXT Championship.

Sadly, he received his main roster call-up, where he jobbed out and eventually left the company after dropping the title to Samoa Joe. Last year, Hunter rehired him under his new regime, where he returned to WWE alongside Scarlett and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

After his main roster debut, he feuded with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand before making sporadic appearances for the brand. According to a new report, the management has plans to push Karrion Kross on the main roster in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE