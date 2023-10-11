"Triple H must let them go," "Absolute trash" - WWE Universe reacts to former champions current run

Triple H has often been questioned about the return of several WWE Superstars and tag teams that were released under Vince McMahon's old regime. Recently, fans reacted to the one-year return of former RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the promotion.

Last year, familiar faces started to make their return on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam 2023 when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and started to book the weekly shows and monthly premium live events.

As a part of this signing spree, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their return to WWE after their brief run on the independent circuit and in All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed with Anderson and Gallows' current run with the company and voiced their opinion during their one-year anniversary.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' run!

The O.C. reunited with a bang on Monday Night RAW. However, Triple H was forced to sideline the entire stable after AJ Styles got injured in December 2022 during a live event. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with the stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

What did The O.C. do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Last year, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to the promotion and joined Monday Night Raw under Triple H's creative leadership. The Good Brothers returned to the company to help AJ Styles against The Judgment Day, who wanted The Phenomenal One to join the heinous stable.

After reforming The O.C. and feuding with The Judgment Day, Mia Yim also returned to the promotion and joined the stable. She immediately went up against Rhea Ripley and played an important role of an equalizer when she also faced Mami in a WarGames match.

Later, AJ Styles scored his first big victory under Triple H's regime during WWE Survivor Series 2022 against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One went on a hiatus after he suffered an injury during a live event and the stable was written off from weekly television for a while.

The stable got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft but the company failed to use them. Karl Anderson lost to Jimmy Uso in a matter of minutes and Styles and Gallows are currently not on weekly television. It will be interesting to see what the stable will do next in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on The O.C.? Sound off in the comments section below.