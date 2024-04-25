"Triple H must undo Vince McMahon's mistake" - Fans react to major AEW name's latest comments about WWE and Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe on Twitter recently reacted to a major AEW name's latest comments about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL match. The star being discussed is Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Moxley and Reigns share a rich history as both stars, alongside Seth Rollins, made their main roster debut in World Wrestling Entertainment as part of The Shield. However, the former Dean Ambrose left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and is currently performing in All Elite Wrestling.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, Roman Reigns locked horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During their match, several stars interfered. However, when The Shield's theme song started playing, everyone in the arena expected Jon Moxley's return but it ended up being Seth Rollins.

Moxley recently commented on this, saying it was cool everyone thought he was going to show up. The former WWE Superstar also mentioned that he was sleeping in Japan when the match took place.

WrestleOps' official X/Twitter handle posted the IWGP World Champion's comments, drawing various reactions from fans.

Several fans poured in their thoughts in the comments section of the tweet. Most Twitter users wanted to see Jon Moxley back in the global juggernaut. One asked Triple H to correct Vince McMahon's mistake of letting Moxley leave.

Some fans found the former Shield star's comments hilarious. One wrote that we might see him return under Triple H's leadership.

Recently released WWE Superstar said Jon Moxley might have joined 3MB

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, recently released WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal said Jon Moxley might have joined The Modern Day Maharaja's former faction, 3MB. The group also included Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater.

"Some names were being thrown around. Johnny Curtis, Fandango. At that time, Dean Ambrose was doing some dark matches, maybe Dean Ambrose. Luckily, that didn't happen for him but yeah we were just, oh maybe Curt Hawkins, just like throw the usual names," Mahal said.

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley decides to return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.